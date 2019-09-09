Cryptocurrencies are still ranging after the gains at the beginning of the week. Bitcoin has reached $10,700 to, then fall back in a and extended bar leaving a sizeable upper shadow and creating a reversal 4H candlestick. Bitcoin is hovering at break-even point, while most of the top-ten altcoins experience minor losses. Notably, Monero (+3.89%) looks very bullish.
The market capitalisation is holding above $267 billion, and Bitcoin dominance is close to 71%, making a new high for the year.
The heat map below shows the 24H price evolution of the top ten cryptos.
On the news front, there is not much to comment. Samsung releasing a crypto-enabled version of its Galaxy Note 10, Ethereum 2.0 close to its Phase Zero or the US, and the Financial Integrity Network (FIN) urging the US Congress to regulate Crypto under the Bank Secrecy Act, are some of the headlines appearing in the news aggregators.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin
On the Bitcoin 4H chart, we can see that the $10,700 level has been rejected twice, the last time was yesterday's evening with a sharp candle showing a large upper shadow, looking like a reversal bar.
After that, the price is creating a string of small-bodied candles with decreasing volume slightly above the $10,500 level, which seems to act as a support. We see, also, that the price is slowly approaching the mid-line of the Bollinger Bands. That is a typical behaviour, as we have stated in previous articles. From there, the most common scenario is the continuation of the previous price action.
The MACD made a crossover to the downside, but it could switch to the upper side again with a strong candle, to this information is not relevant by itself.
Ethereum
Ethereum lost most of the gains acquired during the first two days of the week. The price was rejected from the $180 level, crossed the $175 level and is currently below its support of $173. The candlestick still has two more hours to close, but if Ethereum does not find buyers soon, it will continue moving towards the base at $167.6. Its MACD has made a bearish crossover some hours ago and seems to confirm this price action. On the ETH 4H chart can observe, also, that the price has moved to below the -1-line of the Bollinger bands. Another indication of a trend change.
The chart show the key levels of support (below the price) and resistance.ETH
Monero
Monero has been moving up lately om good volume. Today, XMR closed above $75, although it is seen selling pressure currently. The price continues moving near its +1-BBline, while the Bollinger lines are pointing to the upside, and MACD holding on its bullish phase.
Therefore, unless Bitcoin sellers create a substantial drop, we see this altcoin escalating towards $77. For your convenience, key support and resistance levels are labelled on the chart.
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD defends $10,200 support
Bitcoin continues with the mission to break $11,000 psychological level over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency won the battle of stepping above $10,800 and $10,900 hurdles respectively but lost the way shy of $11,000.
Ethereum marker update: ETH/USD breaking down below $180; 1.5% loss and counting
Ethereum has been in the business of creating a lower high pattern since the break above $180 failed to make headway on Sunday. After the retreat that refreshed the lows on Friday, the buyers regained control over the price.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD upward action losing steam
Ripple is back in within last week range even though the weekend session was graced with a positive retreat above the simple moving averages. The buyers managed to defend the support at $0.2460 after XRP slipped to $0.2472 (Friday low).
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: ETH trades near key resistance
Major cryptocurrencies gained traction on Saturday and began to recover the losses they suffered during the second half of the week. The absence of fundamental drivers behind this weekend's rebound, however, suggests that the market action was largely technical.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.