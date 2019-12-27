- Cuban said that the Bitcoin miners are contractors who join the network only to pocket rewards.
- Cuban owns $549 worth Bitcoin after his NBA team Dallas Mavericks started to accept it in 2019.
Mark Cuban, an American investor, had earlier stated that Bitcoin had no chance to become a viable cryptocurrency. Recently, he addressed the everlasting debate between Bitcoiners and gold enthusiasts, stating that he prefers gold. Cuban owns $549 worth Bitcoin after the Dallas Mavericks started to accept it in 2019. Upon asking how much gold he owns, Cuban said that he has bought some jewelry.
No. But I bought jewelry with gold in it and have seen how it’s used to make electronics.
Bitcoin bull, Anthony Pompliano, called Cuban’s attention to the fact that Bitcoin represents the strongest computational network, which undoubtedly has a lot of value.
Each miner is competing to provide as much computing power as possible for the lowest cost. That competition drives innovation in mining. I don’t think this is disrupting BTC but maybe I’m misunderstanding what you’re saying.
Cuban was unimpressed with this and replied:
Two points. If miners were paid more for less compute for something else, why wouldn’t they switch? If a new tech comes along that could be added to the network and capture more than 51pct, why would the owner of that disruptive tech share it if they could take over?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls
BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.
XRP/USD: Bearish pennant breakout is eyed
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 0.90% in the session on Tuesday. XRP/USD remains vulnerable as it trades underneath the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level
ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.
BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level
BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.