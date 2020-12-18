- Maker price is currently bounded inside an ascending wedge formed on the daily chart.
- The digital asset is trading right in the middle of the pattern.
Maker hasn’t benefited too much from Bitcoin’s recent all-time high breakout and continues trading relatively sideways. The digital asset continues to wait for a clear move above the critical resistance level at $620 or the support at $520.
Maker price could see a 27% explosion soon
Maker price has established an ascending wedge on the daily chart and it’s trading right in the middle of the pattern. Bulls have managed to push Maker above the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA turning both into support levels.
MKR/USD daily chart
A rebound from this level can easily push Maker price towards the upper boundary of the pattern at $620. A further breakout above this point will drive Maker to a long-term price target of $800.
However, if both SMAs fail to hold Maker price, bears will take control and push Maker towards the lower trendline at $520. A breakdown below this point will push it to a low of $377 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
