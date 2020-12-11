- Amidst weak volatility seen on MKR recently, on-chain analysis gives a clue to an impending breakthrough.
- Charts show that technical indicators also agree with the long-term bullish outlook for MKR.
Despite the stagnant outlook seen in Maker's price action (MKR), signals from technical and on-chain indicators have maintained that it is poised for an uptrend. It goes without saying that this tardiness in the cryptocurrency's reaction has stretched a little more than expected.
Maker DAO price prepares for a bullish impulse
According to on-chain metrics tracker, Dune analytics, a correlation between the price and the total value of tokens that have been locked seems to signal a bullish trend. Historical data show MKR to have made a considerable increase from $432 seen on January 1 to $512, where it currently sits, accounting for just an 18.5% increment.
TVL vs price per day
It could also be observed that the total value of tokens locked within this period has skyrocketed by over 1000%, from $210 million to $2.3 billion. The discrepancy between the price growth and these tokens, which have been put out of circulation, suggests a rally could be in sight as the growing scarcity of MKR is expected to lead to a new uptrend.
A tool from Santiment, another provider of on-chain market insights, shows that MKR's cost has a track record of responding to spikes in the number of daily active addresses. On August 13, a surge to $797 was accompanied by an eruption in holders' activities on the blockchain. Upon observation, this market behavior implies more room for an impending upswing.
Daily transaction vs price
Following MKR's rise above $790 on August 13, the governance token has returned most of its gains to the market. After a correction that saw it plummet by 44% over the next 47 days. Since then, there has been a slight return, which has seen the token trading between $490 and $590.
MKR/USD daily chart
The chart pattern seems to be enclosed within the parallel channel, meaning a potential rebound from the lower boundary to the upper edge. A slight upward inclination of the relative strength index (RSI) indicators confirms this bullishness as it currently rests within the midpoint.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.