- Maker plans to introduce a new stablecoin and governance token during its upcoming brand reveal.
- Holders of the codename New Stable token would be able to farm the newly introduced NewGovToken immediately after launch.
- MKR is up 8% following the announcement.
Maker (MKR) announced in an X post on Friday that it would launch a new stablecoin and governance token that unlocks new features and opportunities. MKR's price warmed nicely to the announcement, posting gains above 8% on the day.
Read more: Maker loses 9% in past 24 hours as whales sell MKR for profits
Maker to introduce new tokens
Maker will introduce two new tokens into its ecosystem as its launch season approaches. The two new tokens, codenamed NewStable and NewGovToken, will allow users to "gain access to the latest functions in the upcoming stage of the Maker ecosystem."
According to Maker, NewStable (NST) would serve as an upgraded version of the DAI stablecoin with improved features to boost adoption and maintain stability. NewGovToken (NGT), on the other hand, would help encourage broader participation in governance and "more dynamic decision-making."
NST would be available to both new users and existing DAI users, who would have the ability to convert their holdings back and forth whenever they like.
Also read: MakerDAO whales sold over $9 million in tokens, MKR price takes a hit
While users could also convert their MKR to NGT, Maker redenominated the new token governance token's supply. As a result, 1 MKR would convert to 24,000 NGT. Maker has said that the token would boost the community's engagement in governance. "It allows more users to hold a significant number of NewGovToken and actively influence the future of the ecosystem," said Maker.
While DAI and MKR's brand names are very popular among crypto users, the stablecoin issuer aims to strengthen the popularity of its new tokens by distributing 600 million NGT via farming to NST holders. However, farming won't be available to US residents and VPN users.
It's important to note that, according to Maker's announcement, NST and NGT would not replace DAI and MKR.
Read more: Maker price sustains above $3,700 as community debates over controversial proposal for higher profits
As the crypto community awaits the official name of both tokens upon their brand reveal, MKR's price is warming up quite well to the announcement, gaining more than 8% in the past 24 hours.
MKR may experience more volatility in the coming weeks as the new tokens debut in the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders brace for short-term volatility with $2.4 billion options expiry on Friday
Bitcoin and Ethereum options market looks bullish on Friday, according to data from intelligence tracker Greeks.live. The firm said it has identified two Bitcoin calls that show an underlying bullish sentiment among market participants.
XRP recovers from week-long decline following Ripple’s response to SEC motion
Ripple filed a letter to the court to support its April 22 motion to strike new expert materials. The legal clash concerns whether SEC accountant Andrea Fox's testimony should be treated as a summary or expert witness.
Lido adds 4% gains as protocol rolls out first step towards decentralization
Lido takes the first batch of simple DVT validators to live, a step taken to decentralize the protocol. Lido leveraged technology to expand the protocol to multiple node operators, inviting both solo and community stakers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.