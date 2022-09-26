LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol

- LUNA Classic price has crashed 69% from its all-time high and is currently trading at $0.000200.
- A minor run-up to $0.000220 followed by a 23% crash to $0.000167 seems likely.
- A daily candlestick close above the $0.000245 hurdle could propel LUNC to $0.000280.
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.
In a recent development of the ongoing hunt for Do Kwon, South Korean law enforcement mentioned that the International Police (Interpol) has issued a “Red Notice” on TerraForm Labs’ CEO. According to the Interpol website, a Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.
This development could see LUNC technicals deteriorate and crash lower.
LUNA Classic price ready for more losses
LUNA Classic price has plummeted roughly 69% from its all-time high at $0.000593 and currently hovers around $0.000200. This development could see a further sell-off, but a potential rally might come first as the crypto markets open up to a fresh week.
Therefore, investors should be prepared for a 12% run-up to the $0.000220 resistance level. In some cases, this move could briefly extend to $0.000245 to retest the high volume node seen in the volume profile to the left side of the chart.
A rejection at $0.000220 or $0.000245 could be a key to opening a successful LUNA Classic price short position. The resulting downswing could retest the support box, extending from $0.000166 to $0.000157. Interestingly, this level coincides well with the high volume nodes and from a price action perspective.
This move would nearly constitute a 25% downswing and could be where buying pressure could step in and pause the LUNA Classic price hemorrhage.
LUNC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if LUNA Classic price sees a speculative spike in buying pressure that pushes it to produce a daily candlestick close above $0.000245, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Such a situation could see buyers push LUNA Classic price to $0.000280, which is the highest volume traded since August 19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sticks near $19K as most Cryptos spend the weekend in the red
With a couple of brief detours higher, bitcoin remained below $19,000 throughout the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $18,800, down slightly less than a percentage point over the past 24 hours.
LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge. On-chain data shows a significant reduction in the Ethereum Supply.
Why Chainlink price could lose momentum at $8.00
Chainlink price is among the few crypto assets in the green on Sunday. The smart contacts’ price feed oracle token defied the bear market this week to post 23.7% gains. As discussed earlier in the week, the V-shaped pattern matured at LINK brushed shoulders with $8.00.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.