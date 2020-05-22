We realize that markets are very volatile and unstable these days. That is why we decided to give out a Special Discount to New and OLD members; Save 50% on Any FX or Digital Package. Visit EW-Forecast .

LTCBTC can be trading in a bearish impulsive move, down from april 07. We are observing a wave (iii) of a higher degree, which can be targeting 0.0044/0.0042 zone. That said, we still want to see price unfold its temporary, minor wave iv correction, which is now in progress, and can look for resistance/bearish turn at the 0.0048/0.0050 region, before bears again turn towards the lows.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.