Hello traders,
LTCBTC can be trading in a bearish impulsive move, down from april 07. We are observing a wave (iii) of a higher degree, which can be targeting 0.0044/0.0042 zone. That said, we still want to see price unfold its temporary, minor wave iv correction, which is now in progress, and can look for resistance/bearish turn at the 0.0048/0.0050 region, before bears again turn towards the lows.
LTCBTC, 1h
Trade well.
