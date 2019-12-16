Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD patiently waits for the wedge pattern breakout

- Litecoin is trading sideways above the key support at $42.
- A possible short-term break above the descending channel resistance suggests correction towards $50 is possible.
Spot rate: $43.25
Relative change: -0.2827
Percentage change: 0.7%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Low
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin is delaying an almost certain falling wedge pattern breakout.
The upside is capped by the 50-day SMA at $52.79 and the 200 SMA 78.15.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The Bollinger Band narrowing trend suggests that volatility is low and no rapid movement is expected in the near-term.
The RSI shows that buying pressure is still present and enough to defend key support at $42.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Litecoin's short-term technical picture starts to improves as the MACD changes course toward the positive region.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.2737
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2229
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|43.4966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.4818
|Daily SMA50
|52.7428
|Daily SMA100
|57.1126
|Daily SMA200
|79.6725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|44.0681
|Previous Daily Low
|42.9754
|Previous Weekly High
|46.3719
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.8434
|Previous Monthly High
|66.2492
|Previous Monthly Low
|42.351
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.6507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.3928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.9586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.4206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.8659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|44.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.6061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.1441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
