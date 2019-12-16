John Isige John Isige
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD patiently waits for the wedge pattern breakout

  • Litecoin is trading sideways above the key support at $42.
  • A possible short-term break above the descending channel resistance suggests correction towards $50 is possible.

Spot rate: $43.25

Relative change: -0.2827

Percentage change: 0.7%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin is delaying an almost certain falling wedge pattern breakout.

The upside is capped by the 50-day SMA at $52.79 and the 200 SMA 78.15.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The Bollinger Band narrowing trend suggests that volatility is low and no rapid movement is expected in the near-term.

The RSI shows that buying pressure is still present and enough to defend key support at $42.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

Litecoin's short-term technical picture starts to improves as the MACD changes course toward the positive region.

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.2737
Today Daily Change -0.2229
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 43.4966
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.4818
Daily SMA50 52.7428
Daily SMA100 57.1126
Daily SMA200 79.6725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.0681
Previous Daily Low 42.9754
Previous Weekly High 46.3719
Previous Weekly Low 42.8434
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.6507
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.3928
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.9586
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.4206
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.8659
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.0514
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.6061
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.1441

 

 

