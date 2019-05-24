Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD over-valued and may face correction
LTC/USD daily chart
- LTC/USD went up from $100.50 to $104 this Saturday.
- The bulls need to overcome the resistance level at $107.
- The market is trending above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The latest session finds support at the upward trending line.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending at 66.67 next to the overbought zone.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
- The latest session is trending above the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, which shows that it may be over-valued and faces correction.
- The 4-hour market was trending in a flag formation from which it had a bullish breakout.
- The widening of the 20-day Bollinger band indicates higher market volatility.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increased bullish momentum.
- The SMA 20 curve has crossed over the SMA 50 curve which is a bullish sign.
LTC/USD hourly chart
- The hourly LTC/USD price had a bullish breakout from the green cloud of the Ichimoku indicator.
- The price is currently trending upwards in a channel formation.
- The Ichimoku indicator shows that the upcoming future market sentiment is bearish.
- The Elliot oscillator has had two straight bullish sessions following six consecutive bearish sessions.
Key levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.9126
|Today Daily Change
|2.2812
|Today Daily Change %
|2.27
|Today daily open
|100.6314
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.7307
|Daily SMA50
|82.3012
|Daily SMA100
|68.9706
|Daily SMA200
|51.7635
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.9176
|Previous Daily Low
|88.3311
|Previous Weekly High
|103.9176
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.7657
|Previous Monthly High
|99.4789
|Previous Monthly Low
|60.3565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.9636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.3358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.0402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.7492
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.9223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.2133
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.5089
