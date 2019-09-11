Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD dancing on the edge of the $70 cliff

- Litecoin price still holds position above the main long-term trendline in spite of the correction from 2019 high $146.27.
- Litecoin must clear the resistance at $77-80 to open the door for a retracement towards $100.
- The new pivotal level is $70 although Litecoin technical point towards an ongoing bearish action.
Spot rate: $70.55
Relative change: -0.28
High: 71.7032
Low: 70.1969
Trend: Bearish
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin hanging on the edge of a cliff; if $70 short-term support caves in, it could refresh $60 support.
Recovery will continue to be limited towards $100 level mostly capped by the 100 Simple Moving Average at $87.29 and 200 SMA at $99.039.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
Litecoin price is trading between the 200 SMA 4-hour resistance and the 100 SMA 4-hour support.
The accelerated trendline (dotted) is likely to give in to declines but a major trendline will be of importance later.
The Elliot wave oscillator is in its third bearish session in a row.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
