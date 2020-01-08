Litecoin’s bullish momentum falls short of $50 but the bulls refuse to give up, keep the focus on $60 and $80.

Litecoin bulls resort to consolidating gains between $47 and $49 ahead of a technically possible breakout.

Spot rate: $47.85

Relative change: 1.54

Percentage change: 3.22%

Trend: Bearish

Volatility: Low

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin pushed the action above $40, testing the crucial resistance at $50.

The MACD hints that bulls are ready to stir up more action to the upside likely to hit $60 in the near-term.

LTC/USD 1-hour chart

The RSI retreat from the overbought finds support above 66 ushering a period of consolidation.

The accelerated trendline tries to prevent losses towards the $47 short term support. Similarly, the main trendline will come in handy later in the event bears overwhelm the buyers.