Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD bullish pennant subject to a breakout
- Litecoin price on Friday is trading in positive territory, up some 1.8%.
- LTC/USD price action is moving within bullish pennant pattern, subject to a breakout.
- Conditions have been narrowing greatly over the last ten sessions.
Spot rate: 137.93
Relative change: 1.90%
High: 141.76
Low: 135.47
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action is moving within an ascending channel via the 60-minute chart view.
LTC/USD daily chart
- Bullish pennant structure remains subject to a potential breakout from the bulls.
