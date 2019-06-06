Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD at risk to downside shocks

  • Litecoin into the second half of Thursday's session is trading in the red by some 1%.
  • LTC/USD price action via the 4-hour chart view is moving within a bearish pennant pattern. 
  • The psychological $100 mark remains at risk to attack by bears, should the noted technical structure play out. 

 

Spot rate:                 103.10

Relative change:      -1.20%

High:                        105.57

Low:                         101.35

 

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 103.1508
Today Daily Change -0.7323
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 103.8831
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 102.7707
Daily SMA50 88.3988
Daily SMA100 76.6195
Daily SMA200 55.318
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.6138
Previous Daily Low 100.1447
Previous Weekly High 122.0347
Previous Weekly Low 99.2339
Previous Monthly High 122.0347
Previous Monthly Low 72.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.5246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.2339
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.8139
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.7448
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.3448
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.283
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.683
Daily Pivot Point R3 111.7522

 

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

  • Litecoin has formed a bearish pennant pattern via the 4-hour chart, subject to a potential breakout. 

LTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action via the daily chart view is still very much supported by an ascending trend line of support. 

