Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls start the day strong following two straight bearish days

LTC/USD went up from $69.25 to $69.40 in the early hours of Friday.

The daily price is trending horizontally in a flag formation.

LTC/USD daily chart

Litecoin’s daily chart has had a bullish start to the day following two straight bearish days. The price of LTC/USD has gone up from $69.25 to $69.40 and found resistance on the downward trending line. While the price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves, it has found support on the SMA 20 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.

LTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour LTC/USD chart is consolidating in a flag formation and trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The price has found support on the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott oscillator has had a bullish session following 13 straight bearish sessions.

LTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly breakdown of Thursday shows that the price fell to $68.60 before the bulls stepped back in and took it up to $69.95. The bears then checked the price and took LTC/USD down to $69.10. Since then, the bulls have taken the price up to $69.40. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.

Key Levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 69.4093 Today Daily Change 0.0995 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 69.3098 Trends Daily SMA20 68.5123 Daily SMA50 78.9542 Daily SMA100 98.3586 Daily SMA200 87.1984 Levels Previous Daily High 70.0809 Previous Daily Low 68.4131 Previous Weekly High 71.0482 Previous Weekly Low 63.9512 Previous Monthly High 106.8665 Previous Monthly Low 62.166 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.0502 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.4438 Daily Pivot Point S1 68.455 Daily Pivot Point S2 67.6002 Daily Pivot Point S3 66.7873 Daily Pivot Point R1 70.1228 Daily Pivot Point R2 70.9357 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7905



