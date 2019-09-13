Litecoin technical analysis: Bulls start the day strong following two straight bearish days

- LTC/USD went up from $69.25 to $69.40 in the early hours of Friday.
- The daily price is trending horizontally in a flag formation.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin’s daily chart has had a bullish start to the day following two straight bearish days. The price of LTC/USD has gone up from $69.25 to $69.40 and found resistance on the downward trending line. While the price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) and SMA 50 curves, it has found support on the SMA 20 curve. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bullish momentum.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour LTC/USD chart is consolidating in a flag formation and trending below the SMA 200 and SMA 20 curves. The price has found support on the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott oscillator has had a bullish session following 13 straight bearish sessions.
LTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly breakdown of Thursday shows that the price fell to $68.60 before the bulls stepped back in and took it up to $69.95. The bears then checked the price and took LTC/USD down to $69.10. Since then, the bulls have taken the price up to $69.40. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.4093
|Today Daily Change
|0.0995
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|69.3098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.5123
|Daily SMA50
|78.9542
|Daily SMA100
|98.3586
|Daily SMA200
|87.1984
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.0809
|Previous Daily Low
|68.4131
|Previous Weekly High
|71.0482
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.9512
|Previous Monthly High
|106.8665
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.166
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.0502
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.4438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.455
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.6002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.7873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.1228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.9357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.7905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
