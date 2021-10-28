Litecoin price to make a pitstop at $163 before LTC triggers 40% bull rally

- Litecoin price is pausing after dropping 9% on October 28.
- LTC might continue its descent by another 9% to retest the stable support floor at $163.89.
- A bounce from this barrier could kick-start a new rally to $232.94.
Litecoin price failed to sustain its ascent that began on September 30. This inability of the buyers led to a crash on September 27. While this descent might continue, it will set the stage for a new leg up.
Litecoin price anticipates further losses
Litecoin price is currently seeing a bullish reaction off the $177.90 support level after crashing roughly 9% on October 28. This downswing is just the tip of the iceberg as the crypto market coil up for another crash.
A failure to produce a daily close above $189.75 will confirm that Litecoin price will head lower. In such a case, LTC could slice through the $170.61 and retest $163.89. Although the Litecoin price might dip below this support level, the buyers are likely to make a comeback,
In such a case, Litecoin price will have enough oomph to shatter the overhead barriers and produce a decisive daily close above $190. Doing so will allow Litecoin price to contest the October 21 swing high at $215 and eventually make a run at the September 5 swing high at $232.94.
This run-up would constitute a 40% advance from $163.89.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart
While things might be looking grim for Litecoin price, a decisive daily close below $139.80 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. In such a case, LTC could experience a 14% crash to the immediate support barrier at $119.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
