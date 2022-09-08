- Litecoin price action slips lower after an initial 75 bps rate hike and statement from the ECB.
- LTC price sees no turnaround and uplift on the back of the decision.
- Expect to see dollar strength come in and pull LTC price down as both Powell and Lagarde are set to speak at the same time at different events.
Litecoin (LTC) price is printing losses of over -1% after the ECB rate hike and its economic forecasts for the last quarter of 2022. Whilst these sorts of statements and forecasts are less relevant for cryptocurrencies, this one was more crucial than ever as it shed light on where the strong dollar will be going. As it is looking like the ECB is dropping the ball again this year with overoptimistic and unrealistic forecasts, the euro looks set to get hammered as the dollar gets stronger over the coming months.
LTC price set to slip below $50
Litecoin price saw traders holding their breath for the big catalyst event of the week: the ECB rate decision and its forward guidance. Let us stop there, however, as the statement mentioned, the ECB will be data-dependent now and will not issue any forward guidance. That alone is the same as putting traders in a dark tunnel with a flashlight on and off; it does not paint a pretty and rosy picture in which traders and investors will open up their wallets to invest.
LTC price looks to be biding its time before continuing after Lagarde and Powell are both done speaking. Expect the difference between the two to be quite telling. Where Lagarde and the ECB look likely to defend their positive outlook, Powell and his Fed brethren have a battle plan for better economic numbers to attract investors. Expect LTC price to remain under pressure from a stronger dollar that kicks in after the Powell speech, and will see LTC price drop to $52 first and next $48 with the monthly S1 supporting it for this week.
LTC/USD Daily chart
Should Powell strike a positive note, expect to see some relief from traders with the dollar loosening. That would see a quick pull in LTC prices with a break above the 55-day Simple Moving Average and quickly printing $60 in its value. Expect $65.08 not to be tested today, but keep an eye on market action on Friday as that level could get tested next week if positive sentiment continues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
