- Litecoin price stalls again at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market.
- Ascending Channel governing Litecoin price action since the fall of 2020.
- IOMAP data displays minimal resistance until $350.00.
Litecoin price failure today at the critical Fibonacci level is the second time since mid-April and lowers the odds that LTC can overcome the resistance and launch a substantive test of the all-time high at $420.00.
Litecoin price in need of a dominant catalyst
The IntoTheBlock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows almost no resistance from the current Litecoin price until $350.24, which is slightly beyond the 78.6% retracement level mentioned above.
Likewise, Litecoin shows limited support until a cluster between $259.85 to $269.27. A total of 103.49k addresses bought 3.39 million LTC at an average price of $265.07, which is slightly below the 61.8% retracement of the 2017-2018 bear market at $268.03.
LTC IOMAP data
On the other hand, the whale transaction count has fallen from the peak of 2.501 to 4 as of yesterday. The reading is similar to what preceded the long rally that began in October 2020.
The minimum level of whales (transaction count > 100k USD) points to a new source of buying power moving forward if Litecoin price can get off the mat.
LTC Whale Transaction Count (>100K USD)
The on-chain metrics offer a positive outlook for Litecoin price, but the resilience of the 78.6% retracement at $334.86 is a significant obstacle to overcome before the all-time high at $420.00.
A failure to hold the 61.8% retracement at $268.03 will assure a test of the 10-week SMA at $ 231.47 and potentially project a decline to the channel’s lower trend line at $189.65.
Adding to the bearish outlook is the negative momentum divergence between the weekly RSI and price since the mid-February high. If a new rally high is printed, it needs to be confirmed by the momentum index.
LTC/USD weekly chart
Only a weekly close above 78.6% retracement level will encourage a re-evaluation of the bearish outlook and boost the probability of a successful breakout into new highs in the coming days or weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum to consolidate after setting up record levels above $3,000
Ethereum price has seen an explosive rally over the past week that led to a new all-time high. However, a consolidation might follow ETH as bulls take a breather.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
Polygon on the cusp of colossal 60% upswing
MATIC had a massive rally in the last two weeks, hitting a new all-time high at $0.94. The digital asset has been trading sideways since then and it’s on the verge of a new leg up.
Enjin Coin remains range-bound despite recent sell-off
Enjin Coin price crashed 13% over the past 12 hours but found support around $2.37. On-chain metrics reveal opposing views for ENJ, hinting at a continuation of consolidation. The bullish thesis will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the demand barrier at $2.19.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.