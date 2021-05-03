Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC advance may halt near this stiff resistance barrier

- Litecoin price rally shows a consolidation in an ascending parallel channel for nearly four months.
- The supply barrier ranging from $296 to $317 could put an end to the upswing.
- LTC could retrace 10% if it gets rejected by the area of resistance mentioned above.
Litecoin price is approaching a critical level that could decide its trend for the foreseeable future.
Litecoin price to run into blockade
On the 1-day chart, Litecoin price is traversing in an ascending parallel channel, which is obtained by connecting the trend lines to the multiple higher highs and higher lows set up since January 2021.
So far, the entire bull run for LTC seems to be encapsulated in this technical formation as it heads toward the upper trend line. However, a 6-hour supply zone that extends from $296 to $317 stands in its way.
A rejection at this resistance barrier could send LTC in a 15% downswing to $247.
Since the ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line is present above the demand zone, a bounce could trigger beforehand.
LTC/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting a rejection at the aforementioned resistance zone is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows a cluster of underwater investors at $310. Here, roughly 94,500 addresses that purchased 845,000 LTC are “Out of the Money.” Therefore, Litecoin price could face additional sell pressure from investors who might want to break even.
LTC GIOM chart
Furthermore, the 30-day MVRV model, which tracks the profit/loss of the LTC investors who purchased LTC over the past month, shows that it is approaching a local top at 13%.
At the time of writing, this metric reveals that about 10% of market participants are in profit. However, the last three times, the MVRV approaches 13%, LTC suffered a pullback.
Therefore, a similar turn of events could see LTC correct to the immediate demand barrier.
LTC 30-day MVRV chart
While the technicals and on-chain metrics are both portraying a rejection, a potential spike in buying pressure that pushes Litecoin price to produce a decisive close above $317 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Additionally, this would flip the underwater investors into profit and signal a continuation of bullish momentum to local highs at $335.69.
A further pile-up of bid orders could see this cryptocurrency climb to $400 and tap the upper trend line of the ascending parallel channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price explodes to new all-time high of $3,000
Ethereum price has hit a new record level despite facing multiple market crashes over the last couple of weeks. This record level comes after ETH crashed twice in the past month. A continuation of this rally could propel ...
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend
Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement. As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ...
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bulls’ quest to $2 reaches halfway point
XRP price surged nearly 20%, hitting a resistance level at $1.65. A 10% pullback that allows the buyers to recuperate seems likely before the next leg begins. Slicing through the supply barrier at $1.76 is crucial ...
MATIC comes dangerously close to invalidating its bullish outlook
MATIC price has retraced nearly 21% since hitting an all-time high at $0.947 on April 30. This pullback could evolve into a steep correction if the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.734 gives in.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.