Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC bears eye 20% decline amid mounting pressure

- Litecoin price is heading toward two critical resistance levels, $225.17 and 200 twelve-hour SMA at $234.74.
- Rejection at any of these barriers will lead to a downtrend that could extend up to 25%.
- A decisive close above $247.04 will invalidate the bearish thesis and kick-start an upswing.
Litecoin price has seen a sharp recovery after Wednesday’s massive sell-off. However, this uptrend will face significant overhead barriers that could prevent it from climbing higher.
Litecoin price slows down its ascent
Litecoin price has surged roughly 45% from its swing low created on May 19 at $147. However, this stellar recovery will face multiple resistance barriers that will prevent its move higher or slow down the pace of its upswing.
The immediate supply level at $225.77 will be crucial, and the first ceiling where LTC is likely to reverse. A few ticks above $225.77 is the 200 twelve-hour SMA at $234.74, the second significant area of interest where the buying pressure is likely to dampen or extinguish.
Investors can expect a reversal at these levels that could push Litecoin price down by 17% to the first support barrier at $185.22.
While the level mentioned above isn’t significant, LTC will mostly find a firm foothold around $168.33, a swing low created on March 25 before the altcoin began its bull rally.
LTC/USDT 12-hour chart
While this bearish scenario seems plausible, it is based on the assumption that Litecoin price will face heavy selling pressure around $225.77 or $234.74. Therefore, if the buyers push past these levels and produce a decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $247.04, it will invalidate the bullish thesis detailed above.
Under these circumstances, market participants could expect LTC to rally 12% to tag the lower boundary of the supply zone, stretching from $278.32 to $296.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
