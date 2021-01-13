- Litecoin price is currently bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- The digital asset looks poised for a breakout that would push it by 16%.
Litecoin has been under consolidation for the past two days and has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset looks primed for a massive 16% breakout towards $166.
Litecoin price needs to crack $142 to see $166
LTC is currently trading just below a critical resistance level at $142 which would open the doors for a 16% breakout towards $166. The digital asset formed a symmetrical triangle on the 1-hour chart which seems to be on the verge of cracking.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The technical confluences also show that $142 is a strong resistance level indicating that the 4-hour middle Bollinger band, the 15-minutes upper Bollinger band and the previous 15-minutes high converge on that point. Additionally, there is also a strong resistance level at $144 where the daily middle Bollinger band currently stands.
LTC Confluences
On the way down the $142 level also serves as support as it is the previous 4-hour high. At $141.7, we find the previous hourly high. A rejection from $142 and a loss of these two levels would be bearish and could potentially drop Litecoin price down to $130.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
