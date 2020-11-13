Litecoin Price Forecast: Strong resistance to stem bullish rally?

- Litecoin is currently in the midst of a bullish rally.
- As per the detector, there are two strong resistance walls at $62 and $63.35.
Litecoin has been on a bullish rally, as it went up from $38 to $61.50 over the last three days. However, the top 10 cryptocurrency currently faces strong resistance upfront. Let’s see how far the price will go.
LTC faces strong resistance
During the latest bullish rally, the buyers flipped the $59.30 line from resistance to support. Looking at the price history, this is one of the more prominent levels so it should be robust enough to stem any downflow.
LTC/USD daily chart
The confluence detector helps us visualize healthy resistance and support walls. As per the detector, if the price manages to break above the $62 resistance, it will meet another strong resistance at $63.35, which caps off any further upward movement, for now. If the buyers push past this wall, they should reach $65. On the downside, we have two healthy support at $59.40 and $56.75
LTC/USD daily confluence detector
For the buyers, the goal will be to break LTC past the mentioned resistance walls and reach $65. On the bears, the downside is protected by these two healthy support walls. A break below the $56.75 line takes the price down to 100-day SMA ($53.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
