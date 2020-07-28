- Litecoin price bullish case to $60.00 hits a wall at $56.00.
- Litecoin enjoys multiple support areas above $50.00 which raise hope for a breakout past the $56.00 hurdle.
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support. This gave the bulls the momentum to overcome the resistance at the 50-day SMA as well as the 200-day SMA.
As mentioned, action towards $60.00 lost steam at $56.00. Meanwhile, LTC/USD retreated to $52.82 (prevailing market value). Technically, buyers still have the upper hand as per the trend observed using the RSI and the MACD indicators. However, they lack the energy to push the cryptocurrency farther up.
LTC/USD daily chart
Litecoin confluence resistance and support areas
Resistance one: $52.90 – A subtle resistance highlighted by the previous low 4-hour.
Resistance two: $54.08 – The strongest resistance zone hosting the pivot point one-month resistance two.
Support one: $52.46 – A subtle buyer congestion zone highlighted by the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle.
Support two: $52.17 – Home to the previous low 15-minutes.
More LTC/USD levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.782
|Today Daily Change
|-0.5708
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|53.3528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|44.6726
|Daily SMA50
|43.887
|Daily SMA100
|44.362
|Daily SMA200
|49.6597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.0346
|Previous Daily Low
|46.9343
|Previous Weekly High
|45.7139
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.442
|Previous Monthly High
|49.9214
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.4455
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.5583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.4106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|48.1798
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|43.0069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.0795
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.3805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.