  • Litecoin price bullish case to $60.00 hits a wall at $56.00.
  • Litecoin enjoys multiple support areas above $50.00 which raise hope for a breakout past the $56.00 hurdle.

Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support. This gave the bulls the momentum to overcome the resistance at the 50-day SMA as well as the 200-day SMA.

As mentioned, action towards $60.00 lost steam at $56.00. Meanwhile, LTC/USD retreated to $52.82 (prevailing market value). Technically, buyers still have the upper hand as per the trend observed using the RSI and the MACD indicators. However, they lack the energy to push the cryptocurrency farther up.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD price chart

Litecoin confluence resistance and support areas

Resistance one: $52.90 – A subtle resistance highlighted by the previous low 4-hour.

Resistance two: $54.08 – The strongest resistance zone hosting the pivot point one-month resistance two.

Support one: $52.46 – A subtle buyer congestion zone highlighted by the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle.

Support two: $52.17 – Home to the previous low 15-minutes.

More LTC/USD levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 52.782
Today Daily Change -0.5708
Today Daily Change % -1.07
Today daily open 53.3528
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 44.6726
Daily SMA50 43.887
Daily SMA100 44.362
Daily SMA200 49.6597
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.0346
Previous Daily Low 46.9343
Previous Weekly High 45.7139
Previous Weekly Low 41.442
Previous Monthly High 49.9214
Previous Monthly Low 39.4455
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.5583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.4106
Daily Pivot Point S1 48.1798
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.0069
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.0795
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.2802
Daily Pivot Point R2 61.2076
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.3805

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high

Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high

After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.

More Bitcoin News

ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4

ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4

Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction.  The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing. 

More Ethereum News

LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00

LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00

Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support. 

More Litecoin news

TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02

TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02

Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.

More Tron news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again

Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location