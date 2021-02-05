Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup

- Litecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern.
- The digital asset re-tested the previous resistance level and has resumed its uptrend towards $200.
- LTC faces practically no barriers on the way up as bulls hold all the momentum.
Litecoin had a major breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart with a price target of $185. After a small drop towards the previous resistance trendline, LTC bulls quickly bought the dip and have pushed Litecoin price up to $154.
Litecoin price faces no significant barriers on the way up
The initial breakout took Litecoin price up to $158.68 and the digital asset is currently trading at $154. Climbing above $158.68 is bound to push LTC towards its initial price target of $185 and the psychological level of $200.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no resistance above $155. The most significant resistance area is located between $170 and $175 with close to 1 million LTC in volume from 35,000 addresses.
LTC IOMAP chart
Additionally, the number of whales holding at least 10,000 LTC coins has increased significantly over the past month from a low of 512 on December 27, 2020 to 527 currently. This metric shows that large holders have been accumulating Litecoin for the past month and continue doing so.
LTC Holders Distribution chart
However, on the 15-minute chart, Litecoin has established a crucial support level at $153 in the short-term and it’s having a lot of trouble climbing above $156.
LTC/USD 15-minute chart
Another rejection from $156 would quickly push Litecoin price down to $153. Losing this critical support level will drive LTC down to $149 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin primed for a 21% liftoff, ETH eyes $2,000
The cryptocurrency market is mostly painted green, especially regarding altcoins. Bitcoin has remained relatively unchanged since Thursday. Ripple came out of the consolidation, reclaiming the ground above $0.4.
UNI flirts with another breakout that could see it rise nearly 20%
Uniswap market value has skyrocketed by nearly 300% since the beginning of the year. Although UNI has remained stagnant throughout February, it may be bound for another leg up.
Band Protocol price primed for a massive bullish impulse as BAND whales grow exponentially
Band Protocol is one of the many DeFi tokens that has seen incredible gains in the last two months. But unlike most altcoins, BAND’s bull rally is yet to unravel.
Polkadot price can quickly hit $24 if bulls crack this crucial resistance level
Polkadot price continues surging higher as the digital asset reaches $19 billion in market capitalization, on the verge of passing XRP. Despite the massive bull rally, it seems that DOT can see a new all-time high as there is only one crucial barrier ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.