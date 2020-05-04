- LTC/USD is vulnerable to further short-term losses.
- The local resistance is created by a combination of intraday SMAs.
Litecoin topped at $50.96 on April 30 and slipped back below $50.00 as the upside momentum faded away during the weekend. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $45.83, down over 5% in the recent 24 hours. Litecoin now takes seventh place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization $3 billion and an average daily trading volume of $4.4 billion.
LTC/US: Technical picture
From the technical point of view, LTC/USD short-term recovery is capped by 1-hour SMA200 at $46.50. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on resistance area $47.60-$48.00 guarded by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100. These MAs stopped the upside on Sunday and confirmed their status as a strong resistance. If the bulls manage to clear this area, LTC/USD may quickly recover to psychological $50.00.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $45.50 followed by the intraday low of $45.26. A sustainable move below this area will attract new sellers to the market and push the price towards 4-hour SMA100 at $44.60. Considering the downward-looking RSI on intraday charts, the short-term bearish scenario looks likely at this stage.
According to Intotheblock statistics, 21% of LTC holders are in the money now; a cluster of about 50k addresses with breakeven price in the range of $45.90 -$47.30 may slow down the recovery.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
