Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD hovers around $50.00 amid growing bearish pressure

- Litecoin has lost over 14% on a day-to-day basis amid major sell-off on the market.
- The critical short-term support is created by the intraday low of $47.50.
The cryptocurrency market is a panic selling mode, and Litecoin is not spared. LTC/USD hit $47.50 low during early Asian hours, which is the lowest price since January 10. The 7th largest digital asset has lost over 14% in the recent 24 hours amid major collapse on the market caused by massive risk-aversion and technical factors that keep pushing prices to new lows. Litecoin's daily trading volume is registered at $5.1 billion, which is nearly 25% higher from the recent average figures. LTC's market value reduced to $3.2 billion
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the longer-term scale, LTC/USD dropped below SMA100 daily (currently at $56.00) and tested the area below the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band (currently at $48.49). At the time of writing, LTC/USD is desperately trying to settle above $50.00, which is needed for an extended reocvery with the first aim at the above said SMA100. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $60.00. However, considering the plat RSI on the daily chart, the price may enter a consolidation phase before the upside correction sets in.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $47.50 will expose psychological $40.00 and the lowest level of 2020 at $38.74. If this area gives way, LTC will enter an uncharted territory with the potential to extend the decline to December low of $35.78.
LTC/USD daily chart
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is supported by $48.00 with the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band located right below this level. The next support is created by the intraday low of $47.50 and psychological $47.00. On the upside, the initial target is created by $50.00, which is followed by $53.00 ( the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band). However, a stronger resistance comes on approach to $58.00 (SMA50 1-hour and the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band).
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD slumps to seven-week lows below $8,200
The selling pressure surrounding the major cryptocurrencies intensified on the last day of the week with Bitcoin (BTC/USD) erasing more than $700 and slumping to its lowest level since mid-January at $8,160. With the sharp drop witnessed on Sunday, the RSI indicator on ...
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD plummets to $260 ahead of recovery to $300
Bitcoin Cash lost balance alongside other cryptos over the weekend. The sharp drop scattered the buyers from an attempted recovery above $350 on Saturday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD hovers around $50.00 amid growing bearish pressure
The cryptocurrency market is a panic selling mode, and Litecoin is not spared. LTC/USD hit $47.50 low during early Asian hours, which is the lowest price since January 10.
BTCUSD CHARTS – Caught in consolidation [Video]
Setbacks should be very well supported in the 6,000 area, with a higher low sought out in favour of a bullish continuation back above the 2019 high and towards the record high from late 2017 further up. Ultimately, only a weekly close below 5,750 would compromise ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.