Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.

The price has found support on the SMA 50 curve.

The Elliott Oscillator shows sustained bullish momentum.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent bearish price action, the overall market sentiment remains bullish.

To take back control, the bulls must overcome resistance at SMA 20, $46.55, and $48.80. On the downside, the price is well supported at $42.50 and $39.80.

Key levels

LTC/USD Overview Today last price 44.1108 Today Daily Change -0.0877 Today Daily Change % -0.20 Today daily open 44.1985 Trends Daily SMA20 45.1711 Daily SMA50 43.8465 Daily SMA100 49.4298 Daily SMA200 50.9859 Levels Previous Daily High 46.183 Previous Daily Low 43.0352 Previous Weekly High 46.971 Previous Weekly Low 39.3673 Previous Monthly High 50.8723 Previous Monthly Low 37.1813 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.2377 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.9806 Daily Pivot Point S1 42.7615 Daily Pivot Point S2 41.3245 Daily Pivot Point S3 39.6138 Daily Pivot Point R1 45.9093 Daily Pivot Point R2 47.62 Daily Pivot Point R3 49.057



