Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.

  • The price has found support on the SMA 50 curve.
  • The Elliott Oscillator shows sustained bullish momentum.

LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent bearish price action, the overall market sentiment remains bullish.

To take back control, the bulls must overcome resistance at SMA 20, $46.55, and $48.80. On the downside, the price is well supported at $42.50 and $39.80.

Key levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.1108
Today Daily Change -0.0877
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 44.1985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.1711
Daily SMA50 43.8465
Daily SMA100 49.4298
Daily SMA200 50.9859
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.183
Previous Daily Low 43.0352
Previous Weekly High 46.971
Previous Weekly Low 39.3673
Previous Monthly High 50.8723
Previous Monthly Low 37.1813
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.2377
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.9806
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.7615
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.3245
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.6138
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.9093
Daily Pivot Point R2 47.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.057

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

