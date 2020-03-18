Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD critical daily support at $30 risk of being tested

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.60% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing nature, pennant pattern subject to a breakout. 
  • There is another drop very much looming, with the psychological $30 mark acting as the gateway. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Pullbacks in the price have continued to be sold via the daily chart view, these have presented opportunities for the bears to short. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

rice action is narrowing within a range-block, the low support down at $32.50, resistance to the upside notable at $35.00. 

 

Spot rate:                33.30

Relative change:    -2.60%

High:                        34.88

Low:                         32.40

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 33.3048
Today Daily Change -0.9160
Today Daily Change % -2.68
Today daily open 34.2208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 50.6673
Daily SMA50 63.8976
Daily SMA100 55.454
Daily SMA200 57.0536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.064
Previous Daily Low 32.5951
Previous Weekly High 60.5491
Previous Weekly Low 24.9467
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34.7388
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 33.9202
Daily Pivot Point S1 32.5226
Daily Pivot Point S2 30.8244
Daily Pivot Point S3 29.0537
Daily Pivot Point R1 35.9915
Daily Pivot Point R2 37.7622
Daily Pivot Point R3 39.4604

 

 

