Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls revive but but break above deadly evening star

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.20% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD produced a daily evening star formation in the session of 9 February. 
  • A bearish closed was observed on Monday, as a follow on from the noted evening star. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price hit a strong barrier of resistance ahead of $80, a top area seen in September 2019. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action managed to break free from a bearish pennant structure, inviting further upside pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                73.29

Relative change:    +3.20%

High:                        76.82

Low:                         72.54

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 76.3678
Today Daily Change 2.3262
Today Daily Change % 3.14
Today daily open 74.0416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 65.8414
Daily SMA50 54.9121
Daily SMA100 52.5419
Daily SMA200 61.2584
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.4314
Previous Daily Low 72.4372
Previous Weekly High 75.4068
Previous Weekly Low 66.6241
Previous Monthly High 70.0854
Previous Monthly Low 38.7677
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.345
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.5236
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.8421
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.6425
Daily Pivot Point S3 66.8479
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.8362
Daily Pivot Point R2 79.6309
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.8304

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

