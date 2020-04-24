Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls must break back above bear flag

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.85 % in the session on Friday. 
  • LTC/USD has extended to the upside, running at four consecutive in the green. 
  • The price is set for another critical test of a big area of resistance just ahead at $45-46.

LTC/USD daily chart

The bulls are pressing for a breakout of a narrowing daily range block, high at $45, low down at $40. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

A bullish pennant structure was viewable via the 60-minute chart view, of which the bulls have breached. 

Spot rate:               43.41

Relative change:  +2.85%

High:                      44.98

Low:                       42.90

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.2065
Today Daily Change 1.2129
Today Daily Change % 2.82
Today daily open 42.9936
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.499
Daily SMA50 42.0117
Daily SMA100 54.4543
Daily SMA200 52.4138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.001
Previous Daily Low 41.0345
Previous Weekly High 43.767
Previous Weekly Low 37.9812
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.8678
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.1677
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.3517
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.7099
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.3852
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.3183
Daily Pivot Point R2 45.6429
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.2848

 

 

