Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls are constructing a flag formation

Cryptos
  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.45 % in the session on Tuesday. 
  • LTC/USD is a small step away from an explosive move north, barrier at $45. 
  • A return back into the $50 territory could quickly be seen and restoring buyer faith.

 

LTC/USD daily chart

The construction of a bull flag is viewable via the daily chart view, subject to a breakout. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is swinging within a tight range, $43 to the downside, $45 to the upside. 


 

Spot rate:               43.41

Relative change:  -0.45%

High:                      44.92

Low:                       43.49

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 44.4415
Today Daily Change -0.0846
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 44.5261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.8461
Daily SMA50 40.831
Daily SMA100 53.8771
Daily SMA200 52.1766
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.2561
Previous Daily Low 43.2002
Previous Weekly High 44.9877
Previous Weekly Low 39.5557
Previous Monthly High 63.9927
Previous Monthly Low 24.9467
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.9856
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.4708
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.3988
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.2715
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.3429
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.4547
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.3834
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.5107

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

