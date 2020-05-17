Litecoin Price Analysis: A bull pennant on hourly chart suggests further upside

- Litecoin extends Saturday’s rebound.
- $45.30 eyed amid a potential bull pennant formation.
- Golden cross pattern spotted on the hourly chart.
The sixth most widely traded cryptocurrency, Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, is one of the top performers amongst the top 10 favorite digital assets so far this Sunday. The coin has resumed the recent bullish momentum, reversing Friday’s temporary correction. At the press time, LTC/USD is consolidating the latest uptick to 44.31 highs, up nearly 2% to trade around 44.10.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The price is trending higher but within a range inside a pennant formation, with the pole seen from 43.40 to 44.30.
A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the recent upbeat momentum, with 45.30, the pattern target on the buyers’ radar.
The renewed upside in the spot gained traction after the 50-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) crossed the 200-HMA from below, charting a golden cross pattern.
Also, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sitting comfortably above the midline, pointing towards more gains.
Should the bulls face rejection at the falling trendline resistance at 44.30, the coin could retrace towards the rising trendline support at 43.93.
A break below the latter would invalidate the formation, with the next support seen at the upward sloping 21-HMA of 43.53.
If the bears take out the 21-HMA support, the 43.00 round figure would come into play.
LTC/USD additional technical levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|44.1010
|Today Daily Change
|0.8417
|Today Daily Change %
|1.95
|Today daily open
|43.258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.4991
|Daily SMA50
|43.3521
|Daily SMA100
|50.6602
|Daily SMA200
|51.2622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.8635
|Previous Daily Low
|42.5175
|Previous Weekly High
|46.971
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.3673
|Previous Monthly High
|50.8723
|Previous Monthly Low
|37.1813
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.3493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.0317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.5626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.8671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.2167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.9085
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.5589
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.2544
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
