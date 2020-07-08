Litecoin Market Update: LTC/USD retests $45 seller congestion zone, where to next?

- Litecoin price renews the strength above the key support range at $39-$40 and towards $50.
- LTC/USD bulls fight tooth and nail to overcome the seller congestion at $45.
Litecoin bulls have engaged higher gears in their quest to push the price above $50. From the highs traded in June around $50, LTC/USD embarked on an exercise of trimming gains to the extent of dropping under $40. Buying pressure above $39 put a stop to the losses in the last week of June with consolidation taking over in the first week of July.
The significant breakout took place on July 5 when Litecoin price stepped above the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA in the 2-hour range. Following a golden cross pattern formation, Litecoin continued with the gains above the hurdles at $43 and $44 respectively.
At the time of writing, LTC/US is trading at $44.39 after hitting a wall at $45. The RSI is currently retreating from the overbought, a situation that could lead to a break down back to $40. However, a glance at the MACD shows that Litecoin is likely to settle for consolidation ahead of the anticipated action towards $50.
On the downside, if a reversal comes into the picture, Litecoin would seek support at $43 (short buyer congestion zone). The 50-day SM at $42.62 will also provide support above the 200-day support at $42.36.
As long as the 50 SMA continues to increase the gap above the 200 SMA, there will be potential for gains towards $50. For now, holding above $44.00 and breaking past $45 should remain the bulls’ focus.
LTC/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
