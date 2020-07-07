- LTC/USD touched ground above daily SMA50 before sellers popped in
- The head-and-shoulder pattern implies high risks of the downside correction.
Litecoin had a spectacular start of the week and for a fraction of time, moved above daily SMA50 for the first time since June 11. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.50, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. The coin takes seventh place in the global cryptocurrency market. The total value of all LTC in circulation reached $2.8 billion, while an average daily trading volume is registered at $1.7 billion.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD has created a head-and-shoulders pattern, which is a precursor to the downside correction. If the price moves below the neckline at $43.40, the bearish momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $42.60. This support is reinforced by 1-hour SMA50. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off will continue towards 1-hour SMA100 at $42.00 and SMA200 at $41.70.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The initial recovery is capped by 4-hour SMA100 at $43.70. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $44.00 strengthened by the above-mentioned daily SMA50, and the recent recovery high at $44.44. A sustainable move above this area is needed to create an upside momentum and bring $45.00 into focus. Meanwhile, the ultimate resistance comes with daily SMA200 on approach to psychological $50.00.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
