- Litecoin has registered a growing number of dormant addresses.
- LTC/USD is locked in a range with the potential to retest the recent highs.
Litecoin, the 6th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.1 billion, lost over 1.7% in recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market. LTC/USD is changing hands at $49.78, off the intraday high registered at $51.58. The coin has settled below SMA50 1-hour at $50.20, which now serves as an initial resistance level.
Litecoin HODLer camp is growing
There has bee no major updates that might have triggered sharp price movements, which means that LTC/USD is vulnerable to general market sentiments and technical factors. According to the recent report, published by Litecoin.com, over 40 million LTC coins has been dormant for over a year. The accumulation of the coins has started approximately in December 2018, when the market hit the lowest point of the bearish cycle.
Notably, the number of dormant LTC addresses has increased from 1.21 million in January 2019 to 1.88 million at the time of writing, according to the cryptocurrency analytical service Intotheblock. This data supports the accumulation theory and implies that Litecoin holders are now less inclined to get engaged in speculative trading.
LTC/USD: technical picture
LTC/USD is locked in a tight range limited by psychological $50.00 closely followed by SMA50 1-hour ($50.20) and SMA100 daily at $51.30. On the downside, the price is supported by the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band ($49.30) and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $49.00. If the support gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards SMA100 1-hour at $48.00 and SMA200 1-hour at $46.60.
Considering that 1-hour RSI is trying to reverse to the upside, LTC/USD may be well-positioned for another recovery attempt. Once the above-said resistance area gives way, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next aim at the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band at $51.30 followed by the intraday high of $51.58 and the recent high of 2020 at $51.90.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
