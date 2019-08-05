Litecoin bursts through $100 hurdle on halving day

- Litecoin revives the trend above $100 as halving excitement sets in.
- Litecoin mining rewards to be cut in half as from August 5.
Litecoin reacted positively to the bullish wave over the last weekend. After testing the support at $90, LTC/USD bounced upwards. The momentum stepped out of the descending channel before taking on the moving averages. Initially, the struggle at $96 got the buyers off-balance and Litecoin corrected lower.
Meanwhile, the 100 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 15-mins chart is functioning as the immediate support. According to the prevailing technical levels, Litecoin is lagging a breakout above $100. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) just crossed into the positive region. The full stochastic oscillator is in the overbought after recovery from the lows on Saturday.
The hurdle $105 is the only bump preventing Litecoin’s impending rally. The rise past $100 comes on the day the network is effecting the halving rule. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin rewards are cut in half every four years. From today Litecoin miners will receive 12.5 LTC as a reward for every block they mine.
LTC/USD 15-mins
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind. XRP disappoints and is totally out of the market.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD moves above $0.32, no follow-through as of yet
Ripple's coin has been moving in sync with the market. XRP/USD bulls need to clear $0.3230 to increase the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD rising wedge pattern spotted
Bitcoin battled to hold on to the 2.1% gains on the day. Rising wedge pattern to launch Bitcoin Cash towards $400. The weekend sessions showed love for the cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin bursts through $100 hurdle on halving day
The hurdle $105 is the only bump preventing Litecoin’s impending rally. The rise past $100 comes on the day the network is effecting the halving rule. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin rewards are cut in half every four years.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.