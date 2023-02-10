Lido DAO price set to plummet 24% amid ETH staking ban rumors

- Lido Dao price has been showing whipsaw moves these past few days.
- LDO jumps wildly on rumours that the SEC might ban staking for retail customers, while LDO would not be in scope as it is decentralized.
- Unless LDO price action stabilizes, expect to see a sharp decline as investors will look for more technical cryptocurrencies to trade.
Lido Dao (LDO) price action is set to see interest from investors fading quite rapidly as the price action has been trading erratically and illogically these past few days. Those investors will probably take their money and run as volatility is getting too high, making it very difficult to maintain good trade management. With the current outside pressures and tailwinds, a decline of 24% would not be unlikely.
Lido Dao price had swings of 18% and 30% intraday
Lido Dao price is trading like it is on steroids. With firm intraday swings near 18% and one day even at 30% this week, traders are backing away from the alt-coin as it is almost impossible to get a sense of direction. To make matters worse, throughout the week price action has been closing each time nearly unchanged, making it a losing operation for any bull or bear trying to get involved.
LDO needs to undergo some sort of treatment to get itself fixed and trade more logically and technically with respect to certain levels or pivots. The best proof that traders are exiting can be found in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is tanking. Ideally, LDO would need to fall back to a key support level. This could see traders start building a better sense of price action that would allow reentry. The best level for that is at $2, near the monthly pivot or 24% lower.
LDO/USD daily chart
If a breakout trade occurs, Lido Dao traders could still be part of the price action. That would be, for example, if price action jumps to the upside and breaks above the R1 resistance level near $3. Bulls would be able to add to their positions, and new bulls could get involved on that break and go for $3.37 as a profit target nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brutal correction was bound to happen, expectmore to come
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies had their comeuppance last night as the US trading session turned blood-red.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price slips 5% lower, reacting to multiple bearish signals developed over the week. This profit-taking phase has pushed holders to break even, alleviating the sell-side pressure for the time being.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase has burned $4.7 billion USDC converting the stablecoin to fiat in response to the actions of US regulators. $330 USDC million were burned within a 24-hour period.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.