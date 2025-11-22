TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

  • Leverage Shares plans to debut its 3x Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Europe.
  • The ETFs, set to launch next week, will offer investors three times leveraged exposure to the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • The proposed launch comes amid a sustained downtrend in the crypto market.
Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Leverage Shares plans to launch 3x and -3x leveraged Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for European clients next week, despite a dip in the crypto market.

Leverage Shares plans to launch leveraged crypto funds next week

Leverage Shares is reportedly looking to roll out a first-of-its-kind ETF offering 3x leverage on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated in a X post on Friday.

The products comprise 3x long and 3x short leverage funds for both assets, with the launch expected to occur next week on the Switzerland-based SIX Exchange.

The move would mark an expansion in Leverage Shares' portfolio of leveraged products, providing investors with new tools to capitalize on crypto market movements. The firm already has similar products for several stocks, including Apple, Tesla, Facebook and Amazon, among others.

This is not the first time a company has intended to launch 3x-leveraged crypto ETFs. Defiance Investments proposed a similar set of leveraged crypto-related ETFs in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in October. The application included 49 funds that would offer investors 3x leveraged and inverse leveraged exposure. 

These funds would provide three times the daily return (both long and short) exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, crypto-focused stocks, tech stocks, and gold.

The move comes amid a sustained downtrend in crypto, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum dropping 21% and 26% so far in November. BTC is trading slightly below $84,000, while ETH has dropped to $2,700 amid strong bearish headwinds over the past week.

The launch of leveraged crypto ETPs could prove risky, given the volatile nature of crypto assets. Market participants have expressed concern about the potential impact the funds could have on investors, suggesting that high leverage exposure could lead to immediate liquidations during periods of strong volatility.

Eric Balchunas also stated in his post that the "timing is either really good or really bad depending on your POV."

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Bitcoin is retesting April levels, falling toward $80,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidations. Ethereum downtrend accelerates toward $2,500 as institutional investors exit. XRP extends its decline below $2.00, weighed down by decreasing retail demand.

Bitcoin drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.