- Bitcoin price declined by 25% during November.
- CPI release dates have seen historical volatility this year.
- Multiple trade scenarios can be deduced for the CPI release day.
Bitcoin price experienced a monstrous decline on November 9. On November 10, the United States updates the Consumer Price Index. Historically the CPI release dates tend to be very volatile trading days. Key levels have been defined for traders to consider while seeking profitable opportunities for the big day.
Bitcoin price to create a new range
Bitcoin price has experienced a devastating mudslide as the peer-to-peer digital currency breached new yearly lows at $15,600. Now, as the US will release updates on Inflation during the Consumer Price Index announcement, the Crypto market will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Coinglass’s Total Liquidations
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $16,143. Coinglass’s Total Liquidations show 679,000,000 dollars worth of long liquidations in the last 24 hours, which is still less than the 704,000,000 worth of short liquidations that occurred during October’s last-minute bull run. Considering this subtle information, BTC could have one more low to print. A key level of interest would be the 2020 order block at $14,900.
BTC now auctions in levels last touched in 2020 before its infamous bull run. The Relative Strength Index continues to fall into oversold levels as retail bears have joined the trend. Market makers may do a liquidity hunt north before marking the price lower. Key levels of interest would be the recent high at $18,000.
BTCUSDT 1-Hour Chart
The Volume Profile Index shows fewer transactions in the current sell-off than in the US midterm elections liquidation. The indicator may suggest that the bears are ready to release their shorts. However, if the technicals are read incorrectly, the next targets would be liquidity zones established in 2020 between $15,000 and $14,500.
To recap, traders should keep the $14,900 and $14,500 levels as potential buying opportunities while aiming for $16,500. If $16,500 is breached, a rally can occur as high as the Wednesday high at $18,000 in the short term.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
