Blockchain security auditing firm, Quanstamp, said that Cardano will become the second-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, following Ethereum. The CEO of Quanstamp, Richard Ma, believes that Cardano has some of the best codes in all blockchain spaces. He said that it’s parallel to ETH 2.0’s Prysm, according to a Cointelegraph report.

Commenting on the recent Shelley hard fork, Quantstamp communications manager, Jaye Harrill, said that Cardano will become the second-most popular smart contract platform by the end of 2020. Harrill added that he feels Cardano “dwarfs” Tezos as a proof-of-stake blockchain.

Just recently, Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of IOHK (the firm behind Cardano), replied to a tweet by EOS founder Daniel Larimer. Hoskinson said that by the end of the year, smart contracts and native assets are coming to the platform along with low latency.

Smart contracts and Native assets are coming this year, our latency is lower than ethereum's- the dominant DeFi platform (hydra brings it to subsecond) to quote satoshi: I'm sorry, I dont have the time to explain it to you. https://t.co/aej1MS06cz — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 2, 2020

ADA/USD bulls remained in control for the third straight day and the price is consolidating in a pennant formation. It’s current priced at $0.1443. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions. The price has one strong resistance at $0.1487. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $0.134 (SMA 20), $0.117 and $0.114 (SMA 50).

