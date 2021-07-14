Latin America's first Ethereum ETF approved while ETH price prepares to jump

- QR Capital's Ethereum ETF got a nod from Brazil's stock exchange just three weeks after its Bitcoin ETF started trading.
- Investors will benefit from the safe, simple and regulated exposure to Ethereum through its shares.
- The fund will follow the same Ethereum index used by the CME Group and use secure institutional custody of the Gemini exchange
The Brazilian Securities Regulator (CVM) has approved the Exchange Traded Fund tracking the performance of the top altcoin Ethereum. QR Capital’s ETF will buy Ethereum in the open market and secure it using Gemini’s custodial solutions.
Brazil investors now have access to Ethereum
QR Capital is a blockchain investment firm and holding company making strides in crypto with the launch of its Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Earlier today, the company announced the approval of its Ethereum ETF (ticker QETH11) and its listing on the Brazilian Stock Exchange.
The exchange is the first in Latin America to list an ETF that is 100% invested in Ethereum.
The fund will follow the CME CF Ether Reference rate and provide standardized and secure exposure to institutional investors. This approval comes three weeks after the launch of the company's Bitcoin ETF (QBTC11).
In a note, QR Asset Management said:
The Brazilian investor now has the possibility of exposure to two largest and most valuable digital assets in the world, in a regulated, simple and secure manner. It is no longer necessary to register on exchanges, create private keys or worry about secure custody since the fund has institutional-level custody in deep cold storage, provided by Gemini - a company specializing in the custody of cryptocurrencies founded by the Winklevoss twins - a service not very accessible to the common investor.
The struggling Brazilian economy is pushing investors towards digital assets in an effort to revive the country’s financial system and capital inflow. This is driving Brazil’s stock exchange to list ETFs and offer investors a regulated environment for trading in cryptocurrencies. However, the launch of an altcoin ETF for Litecoin or Cardano, that is 100% invested in the underlying cryptocurrency, like QETH11 is likely to make cryptocurrency exchanges obsolete.
Indeed, ETF offerings on the stock exchange are directly competing with crypto exchanges. Since they separate the volatility and hassle of holding funds on an exchange wallet from the crypto investment process, ETFs may be more lucrative to investors. There is no real incentive for investors to hold these altcoins on exchanges, instead, they would prefer holding shares of an ETF that reduce the volatility and exposure.
Brazil-based asset manager Hashdex is in the process of launching a product that may increase the competition for both QR Capital and crypto exchanges.
As the carbon zero Bitcoin narrative gains momentum globally, Hashdex has come up with a Bitcoin ETF with the objective of neutralizing carbon emissions. A portion of the management fees collected by the fund will be used to buy crypto credits.
These credits will offset the carbon produced by the Bitcoin that the fund will hold.
BITH11 will hit the Brazilian stock exchange in August 2021. Now investors have options to choose from when it comes to regulated Bitcoin ETFs in Brazil. It will be interesting to see if crypto exchanges like Mercado can compete with traditional financial institutions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating like most of the altcoins but has provided healthy moves to capitalize on. SHIB is currently trading above two significant support barriers that could have triggered massive rallies in the past.
Polygon contemplates 18% rebound
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing, indicating the presence of bears. The recent correction exacerbated the sell-off, leading to a breakdown of the range low.
Cardano approaches critical support floor, reversal likely
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend since July 5, and this sell-off could be coming to an end. Although indecisive, a bounce from a crucial demand zone seems likely to kick-start an uptrend.
SafeMoon bulls lack conviction, directional bias disappears
SafeMoon price seems to have lost its charm after setting up a swing low on June 22. Since this point, SAFEMOON has continued to trade close to the lower range. A breakdown of this barrier might confirm the start of a downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.