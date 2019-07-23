- FairX founder Michael Dowling explained that the company has been struggling for the last 14 months.
- Dowling also shared his skepticism of fiat-pegged stablecoins
FairX announced this Saturday and they are terminating operation due to lack of funds. The company was planning to leverage the Stellar network and build a banking platform that could take both Stellar and fiat and convert them into any other digital token.
Michael Dowling, FairX founder, explained through a series of tweets that the company has been struggling for the last 14 months.
“Let me start right off the bat by telling you our original goals of creating a licensed national bank is unfortunately failing. The immediate reason is simply a lack of funding - for the past 14 months we’ve been on a tear trying to raise money.”
Regarding the plan of the company, he tweeted:
“Ultimately, our business model was simple: introduce a new, licensed, fully regulated national bank, modeled as a financial market utility, that would work with individuals and banks to create a dematerialized bank deposit, denominated in USD. The bank was Frank Financial.”
Dowling said that the company wasn’t receiving any attention from venture capitals or crypto-focused investors. While some other investors were interested, the company couldn’t issue shares due to banking regulations.
Dowling also shared his skepticism of fiat-pegged stablecoins:
“This dematerialized bank deposit would act, in many respects, similarly to a stable coin, except a stable coin this was not. A stable coin, by its definition, is not an asset that can settle transactions between banks in the context of, say, ACH or CC transactions.
A bank deposit, however, is. Stablecoins are doomed for failure for a couple reasons - but the main reason is because the bank deposit a stable coin points to is not owned (legally) by the token holder - its owned by the stable coin issuer.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD faces stacks of resistance upfront
BTC/USD has had a bearish Monday wherein its price fell from $10,620 to $10,285. This was its second bearish day in a row, following Sunday where its price fell from $10,780 to $10,560. The daily confluence detector shows a stack of resistance levels upfront.
Crypto market update: Bears end up on top as Monday comes to a close
The market faced bearish correction this Monday as the top three coins saw losses. BTC/USD fell from $10,620 to $10,305 as Monday came to a close. The bulls will need to stay strong to keep the price above $10,000. NEO/USD was the biggest loser of the day, with a 6.87% drop in price.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bears take over for the second day in a row
ETH/USD went down from $225.45 to $216.40 this Monday, stringing together two bearish days in a row. This Sunday, the price met resistance at $228.65. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves are trending above the daily price.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD fails at the $13-level, finds support at $12
Monday turned out to be extremely bearish for NEO/USD as the price plummeted from $12.96 to $12. The hourly-chart shows us that the bulls went up to $13.03, where they lost steam and went down to $11.65. After that, the bulls stepped in and took the price up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.