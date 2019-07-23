FairX founder Michael Dowling explained that the company has been struggling for the last 14 months.

FairX announced this Saturday and they are terminating operation due to lack of funds. The company was planning to leverage the Stellar network and build a banking platform that could take both Stellar and fiat and convert them into any other digital token.

Michael Dowling, FairX founder, explained through a series of tweets that the company has been struggling for the last 14 months.

“Let me start right off the bat by telling you our original goals of creating a licensed national bank is unfortunately failing. The immediate reason is simply a lack of funding - for the past 14 months we’ve been on a tear trying to raise money.”

Regarding the plan of the company, he tweeted:

“Ultimately, our business model was simple: introduce a new, licensed, fully regulated national bank, modeled as a financial market utility, that would work with individuals and banks to create a dematerialized bank deposit, denominated in USD. The bank was Frank Financial.”

Dowling said that the company wasn’t receiving any attention from venture capitals or crypto-focused investors. While some other investors were interested, the company couldn’t issue shares due to banking regulations.

Dowling also shared his skepticism of fiat-pegged stablecoins: