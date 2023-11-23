Justin Sun's HTX Exchange and HECO suffer $85m exploit

- HTX and HECO Chain Bridge were hit with a hack, which resulted in losses amounting to $85 million.
- HTX alone lost $13.6 million from compromised hot wallets, which Justin Sun assured would be compensated for.
- Interestingly, many are claiming this to be an "exit scam" conducted by Sun and his team.
HTX exchange, formerly Huobi Global, along with HECO Chain bridge, just witnessed another hack in the past day. The entities, both owned by Tron founder Justin Sun, have reported losses amounting to $85 million. However, some observers seem to be unsure of the legitimacy of these hacks, claiming them to be exit scams.
Justin Sun's HTX hacked, again
Over the past month, Justin Sun has witnessed the second major attack on one of his companies. First, it was the Poloneix exchange, which lost over $125 million, and today, HTX and HECO Chain bridge lost $85 million.
The news was confirmed by Justin Sun himself, who stated,
"HTX and Heco Cross-Chain Bridge Undergo Hacker Attack. HTX Will Fully Compensate for HTX's hot wallet Losses. Deposits and Withdrawals Temporarily Suspended. All Funds in HTX Are Secure, and the Community Can Rest Assured. We are investigating the specific reasons for the hacker attack. Once we complete the investigation and identify the cause, we will resume services.
Assets including LINK, ETH, and USDT were stolen from the entities, and HTX alone witnessed the loss of $13.6 million worth of crypto assets from three of its hot wallets.
While the identity and cause of the hack remain unknown at the time of writing, blockchain security and intelligence firm Arkham Intelligence has offered a white hat bounty. The bounty valued at 10,000 ARKM is worth approximately $4,115 and has a deadline of 30 days.
New Intel Exchange Bounty: HTX (f.k.a Huobi) / Heco Bridge Hack— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) November 22, 2023
We've created and funded a bounty to help identify the person or organization behind today’s @HTX_Global heco bridge attack.
Bounty Link: https://t.co/5yIOvd7V8k
Entity on Arkham: https://t.co/joU5MagNje… https://t.co/NaioZa0Hp0 pic.twitter.com/Vv8wUA4JBV
Interestingly, a part of Crypto Twitter, which does not seem to be too charmed by Justin Sun, has been supporting a thesis that this potentially was not a hack but an exit scam.
Speculation on HTX hack as a scam
According to a rather popular user, WhaleWire, the hack could likely be an exit scam perpetrated by none other than Justin Sun himself, along with the help of his team. The user noted,
"Justin Sun is again claiming it is a "hack" - Just like he did last week when his exchange, Poloniex, was "hacked" for $125 million. In reality, there were zero hacks; this is merely insider exit scamming using the backdoors they built years ago.
He went on to draw parallels to FTX and Mt. Gox, which pulled a similar stunt, wherein a hack resulted in the loss of a sum of assets days before the exchanges collapsed.
BREAKING: JUSTIN SUN EXIT SCAMS AGAIN.— WhaleWire (@WhaleWire) November 22, 2023
Two other platforms owned by Justin Sun have just had ANOTHER $100+ million mysteriously drained from them: the HTX (Huobi) exchange and Heco bridge.
Justin Sun is again claiming it is a "hack" - Just like he did last week when his… pic.twitter.com/U1j6YyO7Jy
While the claims do not seem to hold much weight, given the absence of even an iota of evidence, it is important to address them in order to minimize the spread of misinformation in the industry.
