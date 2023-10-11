- JPMorgan settled a transaction using its Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN).
- TCN's instant collateral settlement process challenges the industry norm, changing blockchain-based commercial transactions.
- JPMorgan's ambitious vision for TCN includes expanding its application to a wider array of assets, challenging Ethereum’s application in the banking sphere.
Banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co., which launched its Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN) this week, has made its maiden commercial application. Bloomberg reported that the bank made a collateral settlement between BlackRock and Barclays on its blockchain network on Wednesday.
JPM’s own network enters blockchain industry
The blockchain application allowed BlackRock to convert shares from one of its money market funds into digital tokens, as per the report. The digital tokens were swiftly transferred to Barclays as collateral for an over-the-counter derivatives trade, Tyrone Lobban, the head of Onyx Digital Assets at JPMorgan, revealed to the paper.
JPMorgan has gone live with its first collateral settlement for clients using blockchain, as the largest US bank by assets pushes ahead with commercial applications built on the technology at crypto’s core https://t.co/AQrIFxRR5r— Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) October 11, 2023
JPM boasts of TCN's speed against traditional collateral settlement systems. A standard settlement process can take up to a day to complete. This can set a precedent for commercial transactions on blockchain by instant settlement.
Ed Bond, the head of trading services at JPMorgan, also outlined the bank's ambitious vision for TCN. He stated that they intend to expand its application to encompass a broader range of assets, ranging from equities to bonds. The overarching goal is to offer institutions greater flexibility in meeting their collateral requirements, thereby enhancing trading capabilities.
JPMorgan's deployment of the Tokenized Collateral Network follows the initial testing conducted in May. This introduction of TCN hints at the possibility of private bank networks gaining traction more rapidly, potentially changing Ethereum's dominance in the market.
