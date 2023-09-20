A former Deutsche Bank investment banker, who was charged earlier this year in relation to a fraudulent cryptocurrency trading scheme, has pleaded guilty to investment fraud — and could face up to 30 years in prison.
According to a Sept. 19 statement from the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Rashawn Russell pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme where he operated a fraudulent crypto investment fund dubbed the “R3 Crypto Fund.”
Between Nov. 2020 and Aug. 2022, Russell defrauded 29 investors out of $1.5 million by leveraging his reputation as an investment banker and licensed financial broker to promise that he would be able to generate guaranteed, outsized returns on a series of crypto investments.
On multiple occasions, Russell lied to investors about their investments and fabricated multiple documents that displayed false information concerning their returns, according to the DOJ.
The prosecution found that Russell sent altered images of his bank balance to his investors. Another time, when an investor sought to cash in on one of their crypto investments, Russell never sent the money and instead sent his victim a fabricated money transfer confirmation.
According to prosecutors, most of the $1.5 million obtained from his victims was never used to invest in crypto assets. Instead, the funds were misappropriated by Russell and were used “for his personal benefit, to gamble, and to repay earlier investors,” in the scheme.
Related: Lawyer who laundered $400M from OneCoin scam denied new trial: Report
In addition to his investment scheme, Russell also pleaded guilty for his role in a separate identity-theft scheme where he fraudulently obtained credit cards and other devices using false information.
The DOJ said Russell obtained these identity documents with the intention of using them to undertake illegal and unauthorized transactions.
Upon sentences, he faces up to 30 years in prison for his crimes — with United States Magistrate Judge Sanket J. Bulsara ruling that he will be required to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Balancer frontend under attack
Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has indicated that its frontend is under attack. On-chain detective ZachXBT says that a bad actor is stealing funds from the protocol and sending them to this address,associated with 'Angel Drainer'.
SEC to probe more exchanges and DeFi players after Coinbase and Binance
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been clamping down on the crypto industry, with Binance and Coinbase exchanges being in the front line of the attack.
Bitcoin profitable days shows that in the long run holding is usually a solid strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading with a bullish bias, pulling north after a recent slump in the market fueled by disappointment about the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying decisions on the series of Bitcoin Sport Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications issued by institutional players like BlackRock, among others.
Injective price could rise 10% before shorts have a field day
Injective (INJ) price is trading with a bullish bias, outperforming many cryptocurrencies, including BTC. The rally could continue but it all depends on how bulls play their hand. Meanwhile, experts advise that now could be the ideal time to invest in altcoins with the countdown to the Bitcoin halving continues.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.