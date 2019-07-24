The message in McAfee's Twitter account says that he is under arrest.

Compromising materials on authorities will go public if he fails to get in touch.

John McAfee's Twitter account reported the arrest of John McAfee. Previously McAfee stated that the CIA was after him.

The message on the page of John McAfee, an odious and somewhat scandalous cryptocurrency enthusiast and a candidate for 2020 presidential campaign, says that he may be under arrest. Apparently, the tweet was posted by the head of McAfee's presidential campaign Rob Benedict Juan Maria Loggia-Ramirez.

"This is @loggiaonfire again. I have good reason to suspect that John McAfee, @theemrsmcafee and other companions have been detained by authorities at their latest port of call. I will be operating this account providing updates as they become possible."

He said that the last time he had spoken to McAfee when he had been boarding on his ship; however, the authorities (probably American) overtook them and took away their cell phones.

He also added that if McAfee missed the next check-in, the individuals he had trusted secreted data would release their payloads. Obviously, he is alluding to some compromising materials on the authorities.

It is noteworthy that on July 19 McAfee told the subscribers that the CIA was after him. At that time, he explained that he might go offline for several days.

McAfee fled from the United States at the beginning of the year, saying that he was charged with tax evasion. He admitted that he had not paid taxes for eight years, although he had never concealed that much. At the same time, he promised to lead his libertarian campaign from a ship in international waters, allegedly hiding from the authorities who "want to silence him." Interestingly, US Tax Administration (IRS) did not confirm the charges against McAfee.

In addition, McAfee claims that he knows who Satoshi Nakamoto is.