The new week has begun neutral for the cryptocurrency market as neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has started the first week of April with the drop, going down by 0.53%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the drop, BTC remains bullish as its rate is above the support level at $44,766. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that bears are not powerful enough for a prolonged fall. In this case, there is a chance to see the volatility decline and sideways trading in the range of $44,500-46,500.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,697 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than BTC as the main altcoin has fallen by 0.72% over the last 24 hours.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish as the price has broken the local level at $3,483. Even though the scenario is not bearish yet as the rate is trading in a wide range, the rate can restest the support level at $3,300 if it does not come back above $3,500 until the end of the day.
Ethereum is trading at $3,441 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser from the list as its rate has declined by 0.80% since yesterday.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP is trading sideways as none of the sides have accumulated enough power for a further sharp move. If today's price drop continues and the rate comes back to $0.80, one may expect a fall to the zone around $0.75, where most of the actions happens before the growth.
XRP is trading at $0.8217 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
