A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price notices a decline in momentum as it pierces the $1,514 to $1,670 supply zone. The RSI spots a bearish divergence while the transaction data reveals upside is limited to around $1,984.
XRP Price Prediction: Ambition present as Ripple bulls aim for $0.42
XRP price fluctuates around the $0.390 level after an applaudable first leg up. The consolidation is a tradeable opportunity toward the upside in the days to come. The uptrend could become void if the $0.355 level were breached.
Hedera Hashgraph price: What HBAR needs to recover from the FTX-induced 30% crash
Hedera Hashgraph price is currently enjoying backing from the bulls that have managed to push the altcoin to a two-month high. However, going forward, HBAR will need to see a consistent bullish effort in order to prevent a relapse and regain the November 2022 highs.
Crypto companies in France mandated to gain authorization by 2024 to prevent MiCA abuse
The rapid pace of crypto acceptance is allowing entities involved in the sector to be given a second chance. The proposed MiCA in the European Union have faced concerns in France, resulting in an amendment being made.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.