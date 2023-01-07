- AVAX price bounced off of the multi-month low of $10.68 to climb the charts by 11.97% this week before declining to trade at $11.79.
- If AVAX buyers push the price above $12.18, the altcoin might have a shot at initiating recovery.
- Should bears take command, AVAX price could slip to $11.13, falling below, which would invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price made no significant change in the last two days; however, the altcoin fared against expectations on Friday. Following the news of Grayscale dumping the asset from its Digital Large Cap, Avalanche was expected to make some movement.
However, the altcoin only dipped by 3% during the intra-day trading hours before being reported normal.
AVAX price holds its own
AVAX price, despite the aforementioned development, painted no green on the charts as the altcoin exchanged hands at $11.82. The cryptocurrency earlier this week registered back-to-back green candles as the altcoin climbed the charts by almost 12%.
If this momentum continues, AVAX price would be able to breach its immediate resistance at $11.90 and set sight at $12.18. Reclaiming it as a support floor will allow Avalanche to initiate recovery leading the altcoin to rise above $12.59.
By the presence of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) indicator, the same seems likely. Although generally, the presence of the indicator above the candlestick is considered an indication of a downtrend, the proximity of the indicator and candlestick evinces that it will be an uptrend.
However, if bearish winds intensify and the price begins declining, it would be tagging its immediate support at $11.40, slipping below which would lead it to tag the critical support level at $11.13.
A daily candlestick close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis and result in AVAX price tagging the lows of $10.68.
AVAX/USD 4-hour chart
Thus investors looking to jump in following the almost 12% rally must observe the above-mentioned levels to ensure no losses from the crypto market’s volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management division, citing crypto winter
Genesis Global Trading employees recently faced layoffs as the company cut 30% of its workforce. Digital Currency Group stated that their wealth management division HQ could be revisited in the future.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: Bears are still in control until these factors change
Hedera Hashgraph price witnessed a severe decline during December, battered more than most cryptocurrencies in the market. The bears could breach 2020 liquidity levels.
Cardano Price Prediction: Early bulls taking on big risks in 2023
Cardano price settled December’s auction with a 23% loss in market value. ADA has hurdled two key indicators that could aid a rally toward $0.29. Invalidation of a countertrend rise is a breach below $0.25.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.