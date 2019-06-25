Iranian government officials warn crypto miners they could be identified and attacked

The usage of country power for cryptocurrency mining is being warned against by government officials.

Crypto miners operating within the nation that it would be against Iranian law to use the nation’s electrical grid for mining and other activities involving cryptocurrency.

Iranian government-controlled power generation firm, Tavanir, has sent a warning that crypto miners that they could be identified and attacked using power cuts according to an official.

Iran has long been very much against cryptocurrency usage sanctioning with its broader economic objectives. However, the country now appears to be tightening its view on rogue crypto operatives functioning within the nation.

