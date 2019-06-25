Iranian government officials warn crypto miners they could be identified and attacked
- The usage of country power for cryptocurrency mining is being warned against by government officials.
- Crypto miners operating within the nation that it would be against Iranian law to use the nation’s electrical grid for mining and other activities involving cryptocurrency.
Iranian government-controlled power generation firm, Tavanir, has sent a warning that crypto miners that they could be identified and attacked using power cuts according to an official.
Iran has long been very much against cryptocurrency usage sanctioning with its broader economic objectives. However, the country now appears to be tightening its view on rogue crypto operatives functioning within the nation.
The latest reports were coming via the ‘Iran Front Page (IFP)’ news source. Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the noted official detailed crypto miners operating within the nation that it would be against Iranian law to use the nation’s electrical grid for mining and other activities involving cryptocurrency.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.