IOTA Price Analysis: IOT/USD stares into a rising wedge pattern breakdown

- IOTA’s gradual but steady recovery fizzled out under the 50% Fibonacci level resistance.
- IOT/USD is settling into consolidation but a rising wedge pattern threatens a reversal, targeting $0.1500 and $0.1000.
IOTA price is the worst-hit coin in a Bitcoin bearish market. The cryptoasset is trading 2% lower on Tuesday after adjusting from the value of $0.2042. Bitcoin has lost 1.87% on the day to trade at $9,548. Ethereum has not been spared by the selling pressure, losing 2% while XRP is down 1.73% to trade at $0.2017.
Meanwhile, IOTA is trading at $0.1990 amid a building bearish trend. Recovery from May lows at $0.0742 has been gradual but steady. However, the 50% Fibonacci level taken between the last swing high at $0.3679 to a swing low at $0.0742 became a hard nut to crack. In the wake of this resistance is the ongoing retreat, targeting the confluence support at $0.1872 (formed by the 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo).
According to the RSI, consolidation is likely to take over from now and into the next sessions. The same sideways action is emphasized by the MACD’s horizontal motion above the mean line. Consequently, it is essential that confluence support is defended by all means. Otherwise, the formation of a rising wedge pattern puts the progress made in the last two weeks in jeopardy. If a reversal comes into play, expect IOTA to seek support at the 50-day SMA ($0.1716), $0.1500 and $0.1000.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bears take control after losing out of momentum near the $9,811.50 resistance
BTC/USD dropped from $9,725,85 to $9,653.45 as the bears took charge after three straight bullish days. The SMA 50 is looking to cross above the SMA 200 and form the highly bullish golden cross pattern.
XRP/USD dancing between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA, $0.21 level is unbreakable
Ripple price is dealing with increased selling pressure just like other major cryptocurrencies in the market. The third-largest digital asset is trading 1.55% lower on the day. After opening the session at ...
ETH/USD descending channel resistance breakout loses steam short of $220
Ethereum price recently broke out of a descending channel resistance in a bid to push further the recovery started after the nosedive to $175 support in May. The bullish momentum was particularly forceful especially ...
IOTA Price Analysis: IOT/USD stares into a rising wedge pattern breakdown
IOTA price is the worst-hit coin in a Bitcoin bearish market. The cryptoasset is trading 2% lower on Tuesday after adjusting from the value of $0.2042. Bitcoin has lost 1.87% on the day to trade at $9,548.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.